Rapper Cardi B gets angry at fan who threw alcohol at her

Lately, it has become somewhat of a trend to throw objects at singers on stage. Famous artists are quite affected by this situation.One of the names affected by this trend is the renowned rapper Cardi B.

Known for her private life and social media posts, the rapper made headlines with her recent concert experience. In a video shared online, the singer got angry when a fan threw a drink at her during her daytime performance. Cardi B then surprised her audience by throwing her microphone at the fan.

Security personnel intervened, and the singer's reaction was captured on camera.