Great successes from Turkish students in the Olympics: 10 medals won

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Can Baştemir represented Türkiye and won a gold medal in the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad held in Chiba, Japan, with the participation of 623 students from 112 countries. Barış Koyuncu, Şevket Onur Yılmaz, Melek Güngör, Serdar Bozdağ, and Hakan Gündoğan also won silver medals.

In the 34th International Biology Olympiad held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, with the participation of 320 students from 80 countries, Halil Eren Uyar, Erdem Yamalıoğlu, and Tolga Tabanlı won silver medals, while Kerem Aydın achieved a bronze medal, representing Türkiye.

Congratulations from Minister Kacır

Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, stated in the announcement that Turkish students had won 1 gold and 5 silver medals in the International Mathematical Olympiad, and 3 silver and 1 bronze medals in the International Biology Olympiad.

Kacır said, "Our students have achieved a historic success in the International Mathematical Olympiad, placing Türkiye in the 8th position among 112 countries. Thus, we have achieved our second-best performance in the history of mathematics olympiads. Our students, who won 3 silver and 1 bronze medals in the 34th International Biology Olympiad, have made us very proud."

"We look to the future with even more hope, as a Türkiye that has a say in the international arena."

Minister Kacır made the following assessment regarding the achievements in both olympiads:

"Young scientists trained under TÜBİTAK BİDEB to represent our country on the international stage, proudly raised our flag and took our country's name to the top ranks in the olympiads they participated in. Our students made a historic achievement in mathematics, elevating Türkiye to the 8th position among 112 countries. With these results, we have achieved our second-best performance in the history of olympiads. Our young individuals also showed great dedication in the Biology Olympiad. In the Türkiye Century, our young people, whom we see as the scientists of the future, are not letting our efforts go to waste. This increasing success graph in the international arena is a testament to the hard work of our youth immersed in science. Thanks to our young individuals who produce and develop science and technology, we look to the future with even more hope, as a Türkiye that has a say in the international arena."

Minister Kacır stated that they would continue to support the youth in all fields based on the National Technology Initiative vision. He congratulated all the students who represented the country and their families, teachers, and everyone involved in their successes, expressing his sincere wishes for their continued successes.

Minister Kacır shared the names of the medal-winning students and the medals they received on his social media account, using the phrase "May your successes be everlasting."

TÜBİTAK President Prof. Dr. Hasan Mandal also congratulated the future scientists representing Türkiye in both olympiads. He expressed his gratitude to all the students who participated in the olympiads, their teachers, committee chairpersons, and all the academics involved in their educations.