Most used emojis in the world revealed: Which emoji does Türkiye prefer the most?

According to a study by a website named Crossword-Solver, there are over 3,000 emojis available for use. Despite the vast number of emojis, some are more preferred by users than others.

At the top of the list of the most used emojis, we have the "face with tears of joy" and "heart" emojis. The "face with tears of joy" emoji stands out as the most used emoji in 75 countries.

WHICH EMOJI IS PREFERRED THE MOST IN TURKEY?

The emoji most preferred in Turkey is the "face with tears of joy" emoji. While this emoji is popular in Turkey, as in most countries, the most used emojis can vary from country to country.

For example, in the United Kingdom, the heart emoji is preferred, while in India, the folded hands (praying hands) emoji is more commonly used. In Saudi Arabia, the white heart emoji is favored, and in Switzerland, the country flag emoji is used more frequently.

THE MOST USED EMOJIS VARY BETWEEN STATES IN THE US

The most used emojis differ among states in the US. For example, in Washington, the green square emoji takes the top spot, while in Arizona, the fire emoji is preferred the most.

It has been determined that out of every 10,000 tweets made on Twitter in the US, 239 of them include the "face with tears of joy" emoji, 179 include the green square emoji, and 148 include the yellow square emoji.

In the research, it was stated that although emojis are used worldwide, they do not constitute a universal language in some cases. An emoji that may be considered normal in one country can contain various negative meanings in a different country.