In the Wimbledon final, royal presence made with Brad Pitt and James Bond making an appearance

Yesterday, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, watched the Wimbledon Men's Final with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were accompanying them.

The couple coincidentally encountered famous James Bond star Daniel Craig in the spectator seats, who, like them, wanted to experience the excitement of the final.

Craig and the royal couple had a chat for a while before the match. William and Kate introduced their children to Craig during this chat.

British actor Daniel Craig, aged 55, was accompanied by his 53-year-old wife Rachel Weisz at Wimbledon.

Famous American actor Brad Pitt didn't miss out on the exciting final either, and took his place among the crowd.

The 41-year-old Princess Kate Middleton, who is known for her stylish choices, had opted for a £750 emerald green Roland Mouret dress.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz fiercely battled it out on the final day of the tennis championship at the Centre Court in London. In the men's singles final of the season's third Grand Slam tennis tournament, Wimbledon, Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz emerged as the champion, defeating Serbian Novak Djokovic with a score of 3-2.

Princess Kate, who has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, handed over the trophy to the champion tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.

Here are the captured moments reflecting the excitement of the royal family and celebrities at Wimbledon: