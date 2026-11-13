Spain approves housing protections after political standoff sparks snap election

Spain has secured parliamentary backing for a sweeping housing package after the defeat of earlier measures triggered a snap election and fueled protests culminating in this week's general strike.

The government outlined the measures Friday, a day after parliament's standing committee upheld a decree extending eviction protections, allowing longer rental contracts and restricting speculative property purchases.

However, lawmakers rejected a separate decree that would have introduced indefinite lease renewals and compensation for tenants denied renewals.

The votes came hours before campaigning began for the Nov. 29 election, which Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called after parliament rejected earlier housing decrees in October.

Housing is Spaniards' leading concern, with nearly 56% naming it among the country's three main problems in an October survey by public pollster CIS.

The crisis also drove Wednesday's general strike, Spain's first in 14 years, with unions demanding affordable housing and higher wages.

The opposition Popular Party accused the government of reviving the measures "through the back door" using the standing committee, where a different balance of seats allowed it to overcome opposition from Catalan separatist party Junts.

Housing Minister Isabel Rodriguez defended the package, linking it to Wednesday's protests.

"Yesterday, the right to housing won in the streets and workplaces. And I hope it wins at the ballot box too," she said.

The package extends eviction protections for vulnerable people through 2030, subject to conditions, and allows eligible tenants to request lease extensions of up to two years.

It also restricts annual rent increases through 2027, allows for two-year lease extensions, tightens temporary rental rules and introduces a 10% value-added tax on short tourist stays.

It also limits the combined rent charged for individual rooms and introduces tax incentives for landlords who lower rents.

The measures highlight competing approaches to the crisis. Sanchez's Socialists favor stronger tenant protections alongside more public and affordable housing.

The Popular Party emphasizes construction, pledging 1 million homes, simpler planning procedures and tax relief for young buyers.

Its leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has promised to repeal the approved decree if elected.