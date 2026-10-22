India, Poland to boost defense, space, nuclear energy ties as premiers meet in New Delhi

India and Poland on Thursday agreed to boost defense, space, and nuclear energy ties as their prime ministers held talks in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk for talks on Thursday, India's Minister of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal wrote on US social media company X.

Modi during his press remarks said the partnership between the two nations "has gained new momentum over the past two years."

He said during Thursday's meeting they agreed to deepen ties in defense, space and nuclear energy sectors.

Modi also said India and Poland, both "believe in democratic values and the rule of law."

"We believe that reform is essential to make global governance institutions more empowered and effective," he said.

Modi stated that be it Ukraine or Middle East, India "will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace."

Tusk during his remarks said: "We are building our friendship on the basis of trust, shared values, and ideas such as non-violence."

"We value and appreciate the global role that you, Prime Minister (Modi), play on the world stage. It is a source of hope in these times of destabilization, uncertainty, political uncertainty, and instability," he added.

Tusk is currently on an official visit to India. He will conclude his visit on Friday, after holding meetings in southern India's Bengaluru city.

India and Poland, which established diplomatic relations in 1954, elevated their relationship to "Strategic Partnership" during Modi's visit to Poland in 2024.

Bilateral trade between the two countries witnessed an increase of 107.9% from $1.32 billion in 2010 to $2.73 billion in 2020.





