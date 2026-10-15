ISTANBUL AIRPORT BECOMES EUROPES BUSIEST AIRPORT LAST WEEK

Istanbul Airport ranked as the busiest airport in Europe with an average of 1,530 daily flights last week.

The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) released on Thursday its European Aviation Report covering the period of Oct. 5-11.

Amsterdam Airport followed Istanbul Airport with an average of 1,386 daily flights, ahead of Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,361, Frankfurt with 1,358, and Madrid with 1,305 flights.

Antalya Airport in southern Türkiye claimed the 10th spot among Europe's busiest airports, recording an average of 909 daily flights.