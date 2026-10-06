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Trump criticizes Fox News for interviews with non-Republican candidates

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News on Tuesday for broadcasting interviews with Democratic and independent candidates, accusing the conservative network of favoring his political opponents over Republicans.

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published October 06,2026 08:50 PM
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TRUMP CRITICIZES FOX NEWS FOR INTERVIEWS WITH NON-REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

US President Donald Trump criticized Fox News on Tuesday for giving airtime to Democratic and independent candidates, accusing the network of promoting his political opponents over Republicans.

Trump said the outlet was giving favorable interviews to Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed and independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn.

"FoxNews is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA," wrote Trump in posts on his Truth Social platform, adding that the network had "totally lost their way."

He also questioned why Fox News was conducting a long-form interview with Osborn, who is challenging Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska.

"The 'other side' doesn't give our people any positive exposure or airtime," he said. "It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races!"