Paris bans pro-Palestinian demonstration planned for Oct. 7 over 'risks of public disorder'

Paris police chief Patrice Faure on Tuesday banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration planned for Wednesday, the third anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in Israel, over "risks of public disorder."

"At the request of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, I issued an order banning a demonstration 'against the genocide in Gaza and for respect for the ceasefire' in Paris on Wednesday," Faure said on US social media platform X.

He noted that such a demonstration could pose "significant risks of public disorder," citing a "high terrorist threat" and antisemitic acts that "remain at historically high levels" across France.

"In light of this, and in view of all the risks identified, it is my responsibility to ensure everyone's safety. I have therefore decided to ban this demonstration," Faure added.

Israel's genocidal war launched three years ago in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 people, injured many more and destroyed most of the enclave's infrastructure.



