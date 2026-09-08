Turkish defense giant Aselsan signs new export contract in Poland

Turkish defense company Aselsan signed a contract with Polish armored vehicle manufacturer AMZ-Kutno for a joint project involving additional ARSUS reconnaissance and surveillance systems.

The agreement was signed during the MSPO 2026 International Defense Industry Exhibition in Poland, Aselsan said Tuesday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We signed a contract at MSPO 2026 with Poland's AMZ-Kutno for a joint project covering additional ARSUS reconnaissance and surveillance systems," the company said.

ASELSAN said it would continue expanding its operations and local partnerships in Poland through its advanced technological solutions, local office, ongoing projects and cooperation with Polish defense companies.

Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries described the agreement as "a new export success for our defense industry in Poland."

"The cooperation between ASELSAN and AMZ-Kutno is an important example of our high-technology solutions finding concrete application in Poland's defense projects," it added.