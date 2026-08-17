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Iran to escalate tensions in region if diplomacy with U.S. fails - official
Iran to escalate tensions in region if diplomacy with U.S. fails - official
Iran will escalate tensions across the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region if diplomatic efforts with the United States collapse, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, pointing to a strategic doctrine shift toward offensive operations.
Iran will escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region if diplomacy with the U.S. fails, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, pointing to an Iranian policy shift relying on offense rather than defence.