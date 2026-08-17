Iran to escalate tensions in region if diplomacy with U.S. fails - official

Iran will ⁠escalate ⁠tensions in the Strait of Hormuz ⁠and wider region if diplomacy with the ⁠U.S. fails, ⁠a senior Iranian official told Reuters on ⁠Monday, pointing to an Iranian policy ⁠shift ‌relying ‌on ⁠offense ‌rather than defence.







