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News Economy Iran to escalate tensions in region if diplomacy with U.S. fails - official

Iran to escalate tensions in region if diplomacy with U.S. fails - official

Iran will escalate tensions across the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region if diplomatic efforts with the United States collapse, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, pointing to a strategic doctrine shift toward offensive operations.

Reuters ECONOMY
Published August 17,2026 03:49 PM
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IRAN TO ESCALATE TENSIONS IN REGION IF DIPLOMACY WITH U.S. FAILS - OFFICIAL

Iran will ⁠escalate ⁠tensions in the Strait of Hormuz ⁠and wider region if diplomacy with the ⁠U.S. fails, ⁠a senior Iranian official told Reuters on ⁠Monday, pointing to an Iranian policy ⁠shift ‌relying ‌on ⁠offense ‌rather than defence.