Ferrari’s first electric car sells for record $40M at charity auction

A one-of-a-kind version of Ferrari's first fully electric car has sold for $40 million at a charity auction, setting a record for a new car sold at auction.

The bespoke 2026 Ferrari Luce "Tailor Made" was sold by RM Sotheby's during Monterey Car Week in California.

Known as "Chassis 0," the vehicle is the first production chassis of the Ferrari Luce program and was specially configured through the Italian manufacturer's Tailor Made customization division.

RM Sotheby's said the $40 million sale made the Luce the most expensive new car ever sold at auction.

It surpassed the previous record of $26 million, set by a one-off Ferrari Daytona SP3 Tailor Made sold at the same auction in 2025.

Ferrari will donate all proceeds to educational initiatives through the Ferrari Foundation. The auction house also waived its buyer's premium for the sale.

The identity of the buyer was not disclosed.

The car features a specially developed semi-gloss mother-of-pearl exterior that produces green-to-violet reflections depending on the light, along with metallic leather upholstery, bespoke wheels and specially designed brake calipers.

Following the auction, the vehicle will be returned to Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello, Italy, before delivery to its new owner in the first quarter of 2027.

Unveiled in May, the Luce is Ferrari's first fully electric model and represents a major departure from the company's traditional combustion-engine sports cars.

The four-door, five-seat vehicle is powered by four electric motors producing a combined 1,050 horsepower and has a range of more than 530 kilometers (329 miles), according to Ferrari.

It can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed exceeding 310 kph (193 mph). Its design was developed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative studio founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and designer Marc Newson.