NHTSA: Some older Ford cars, SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday ⁠some ⁠older Ford cars and SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks ⁠because the timing belt may fail and cause vehicles to lose power.

The U.S. auto safety regulator upgraded ⁠a ⁠defect investigation into 135,551 Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus and Ford EcoSport vehicles with 1.0L engines from various ⁠model years between 2014 and 2021.



NHTSA said it had reports of 355 incidents that ⁠allege ‌a ‌low engine ⁠oil ‌pressure warning light just before a ⁠complete loss ⁠or reduction ⁠of motive power while driving.







