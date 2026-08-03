NHTSA: Some older Ford cars, SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday some older Ford cars and SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks because the timing belt may fail and cause vehicles to lose power.
The U.S. auto safety regulator upgraded a defect investigation into 135,551 Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus and Ford EcoSport vehicles with 1.0L engines from various model years between 2014 and 2021.
NHTSA said it had reports of 355 incidents that allege a low engine oil pressure warning light just before a complete loss or reduction of motive power while driving.