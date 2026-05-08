Türkiye becomes UAE’s 5th largest non-oil trading partner, Emirati trade minister says

Türkiye has became the UAE's fifth-largest non-oil trading partner globally as trade volume between the two nations reached $45.2 billion in 2025, the UAE foreign trade minister said on Friday.

The UAE Foreign Trade Minister, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, highlighted the strengthening economic ties at the UAE-Türkiye Business Forum organized by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in Istanbul.

The non-oil trade volume saw a 15.5% growth compared to the previous year and nearly tripled the figures recorded in 2022.

Al Zeyoudi stated that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which entered into force on Sept. 1, 2023, had a profound impact on doubling the value of non-oil intra-trade.

The minister credited the record success to the strategic partnership and continuous support from the leadership of both nations.

The past three years witnessed frequent meetings between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Al Zeyoudi described Istanbul as a historic crossroads and a bridge connecting East and West for global economic activity.