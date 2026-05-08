Putin sends Victory Day messages to members of post-Soviet bloc marking anniversary of World War II

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent congratulatory messages to leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States countries marking the 81st anniversary of victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War, otherwise known as World War II.

According to the Kremlin, messages were sent to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as to the authorities of Georgia's breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which are not generally recognized. Messages were also addressed to the peoples of Georgia and Moldova.

Putin expressed gratitude to veterans of World War II and home front workers, wishing them good health, strength, and longevity.

In messages to the peoples of Georgia and Moldova, Putin stressed the importance of preserving the memory of the war years and passing on traditions of friendship and mutual assistance to future generations.

He said the anniversary was a time to honor "our fathers and grandfathers" who fought on the front lines and worked on the home front, achieving victory over Nazi Germany through "countless sacrifices and hardships."

Victory Day is observed on May 9 in Russia and several former Soviet republics to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II, which Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said that in a break with tradition, there would be no military vehicle column in a commemorative parade.

Students from the Suvorov and Nakhimov military schools, as well as cadet corps, also will not be part of the parade, the ministry said, citing the current operational situation, meaning the war in Ukraine.

Ahead of the commemorations, on Monday the ministry announced a proposed two-day ceasefire on Friday and Saturday and warned Ukraine of a "massive" missile response if the celebrations were disrupted.

Later that day, Ukraine announced it would also observe a unilateral ceasefire beginning at midnight Tuesday, but Kyiv has since accused Russia of violating the truce by continuing airstrikes and frontline attacks.