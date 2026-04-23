TESLAS EU SALES JUMP 101.9% IN MARCH AFTER MONTHS OF LOSSES AMID BYD RIVALRY

Tesla's EU sales jump 101.9% in March after months of losses amid BYD rivalry

US electric vehicle maker Tesla posted a sharp rebound in EU sales in March, with registrations rising 101.9% from a year earlier after months of decline, as the broader electric car market continued to grow across the bloc.

Tesla sales reached 36,868 units in March, up from 18,256 units in the same month last year.

The company's market share in the EU also increased to 3.2% from 1.8% a year earlier.

For the first quarter as a whole, Tesla's sales rose 59.6% year-on-year to 57,792 units, with market share climbing to 2%.

The strong March performance marked a partial recovery for Elon Musk's company, which has faced increasing pressure in Europe from intensifying competition, particularly from China's BYD, as well as consumer backlash linked to Musk's political positions.

Despite the monthly rebound, Tesla remained under pressure in the first quarter as rivals continued to gain ground in the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed that battery-electric car registrations in the EU rose 48.9% year-on-year in March to 234,532 units, with their share of total new car sales increasing to 20.3% from 15.3% a year earlier.

Tesla's March recovery follows a difficult 2025, when its EU sales fell sharply and its market share weakened as Chinese brands expanded aggressively in the region.

BYD has emerged as one of Tesla's strongest challengers, benefiting from a broader model range and more affordable offerings as European consumers increasingly shift toward electric vehicles.

Even with the rebound, Tesla is still working to regain ground in a market where competition is intensifying and brand perception is playing a growing role in consumer decisions.