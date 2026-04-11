Colombia to raise tariffs on Ecuador to 100% in retaliation

Colombia said on Friday that it will raise tariffs on imports from Ecuador to 100% in response to Quito's decision to increase its own customs duties from 50% to 100% starting from May 1.

Colombia's Trade, Industry and Tourism Minister Diana Marcela Morales said Bogota would match Ecuador's new tariff levels, raising the current 30% duty on Ecuadorian imports to 100%.

"Despite all diplomatic efforts, we did not receive a positive response; on the contrary, (Ecuadorian) President Daniel Noboa's administration announced it would further harden its stance on the trade front," Morales said.

She added that Ecuador's tariff measures violate the 1969 Cartagena Agreement, a key framework for regional integration, and said legal steps have been initiated.

Ecuador announced Thursday that it will increase customs duties on imports from neighboring Colombia to 100% from 50%, starting from May 1.

The move comes as Ecuador's Ministry of Production criticized Colombia for not taking sufficient measures to combat drug trafficking and ensure border security.

Diplomatic tensions have also escalated, with Ecuador recalling its ambassador in Bogota for consultations following remarks by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and Colombia responding by recalling its ambassador in Quito.

The dispute reflects broader tensions between Petro and Noboa over methods to combat drug trafficking groups in border regions.

Trade tensions between the two countries began earlier this year, when Ecuador raised tariffs on Colombian goods from 30% to 50%.

Colombia also halted electricity exports to Ecuador in response, while Ecuador later increased transit fees for oil belonging to Colombia's state company Ecopetrol from $3 to $30 per barrel.