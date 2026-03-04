UAE, Uzbekistan leaders stress halt to Middle East actions in phone call

The United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan on Wednesday emphasized the need for an immediate halt to actions "posing a threat to peace and stability" during a phone call between UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

A statement from the Uzbek presidency said Al Nahyan and Mirziyoyev noted that the escalating situation in the Middle East and growing regional conflicts are a source of serious concern.

"It was emphasized that such events, occurring during the holy month of Ramadan, are contrary to international law. The need for an immediate cessation of any actions that pose a threat to peace and stability was stressed," the statement said.

It further said Mirziyoyev expressed solidarity and support to the UAE leadership and people, described as a 'strategic partner and close friend' of Uzbekistan.

"The president of our country also expressed gratitude for the practical assistance provided to Uzbek citizens currently in the Emirates and the measures taken to return them to their homeland," it added, noting that Al Nahyan thanked his Uzbek counterpart for his support and solidarity.

Regional tensions escalated after the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran since Saturday, killing over 860 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries, which host US military assets.



