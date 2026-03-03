French DM says nuclear deterrence already 13% of defense spending

France's nuclear deterrence currently accounts for 13% of the defense budget and is set to represent an even larger share as Paris moves forward with plans to increase its nuclear warhead stockpile, Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin said on Tuesday.

Speaking to France Inter radio, Vautrin said nuclear deterrence spending is expected to reach €57.1 billion ($61.7 billion) in 2026.

Her remarks came a day after President Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in the number of nuclear warheads under a new doctrine of "advanced nuclear deterrence," aimed at adapting to what he described as a deteriorating and increasingly complex security environment.

Vautrin stressed that despite growing interest from several European countries in France's nuclear umbrella, deterrence would remain fully funded and controlled by Paris.

"What must be kept in mind is that this sovereignty from beginning to end does not vary, it remains a French decision, financed entirely by France. And that is the very foundation of our doctrine," she said.

The minister added that French nuclear posture is not new in its broader strategic outlook, recalling that as early as 1972 official defense documents said France's vital interests extend beyond its borders.

The cost of the warhead increase, from the current stockpile of around 290, will be covered through additional allocations under an upcoming update to the 2024-2030 Military Programming Law (LPM). The government plans to add €36 billion to the previously approved €413 billion defense framework.

