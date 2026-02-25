European stocks close midweek in green

European stocks closed in the green with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rising 0.69%, or 4.33 points, to 633.47.

Germany's DAX 40 index was up 0.76% to end at 25,175.94 points, while the UK's FTSE 100 climbed 1.18% to 10,806.41.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.47% to 8,559.07, and Spain's IBEX 35 gained 1.49% to end the day at 18,461 points.

Italy's FTSE MIB index increased 1.11% to close at 47,170.44 points.

US President Donald Trump's statements on the country's economy and technology company investments have increased the risk appetite, while geopolitical developments are being monitored.

On the European side, the German economy grew 0.3% in the last quarter of last year, in line with expectations. Increased private and public consumption spending and construction investments were key drivers of the growth.

Annual inflation in the eurozone was down to 1.7% in January.

The euro and dollar exchange rate was trading at 1.1811 as of 1735GMT, up 0.32%.





