EUROPEAN STOCK MARKETS DIVE AFTER TRUMPS TARIFF THREAT

European stock markets started the week negatively due to economic and political risks, as US President Donald Trump threatened to impose further tariffs on countries opposing the acquisition of Greenland.

As of 0840GMT on Monday, the Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark index was trading at 609.9 points, down 0.7%; the UK's FTSE 100 index was at 10,230 points, down 0.1%; Germany's DAX 40 index at 25,080 points, down 0.8%; and France's CAC 40 index at 8,162 points, down 1.2%.

Italy's FTSE MIB 30 index reached 45,300 points, tumbling 1.1%; and Spain's IBEX 35 index 17,645 points, down 0.2%.

Trump on Saturday announced that tariffs would be imposed on eight European countries for opposing the US purchase of Greenland.

He said a 10% tariff would be applied to goods imported from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1, and the rate would increase to 25% on June 1 if a deal is not agreed by then.

European leaders have denounced the threats and vowed to respond collectively.



