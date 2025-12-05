Riyadh forum pushes transparency, digital shift in non-profit sector

The International Non-Profit Sector Forum opened Friday in Riyadh with a call from global experts for stronger transparency standards and accelerated digital transformation to reinforce public trust in philanthropic work, according to participants.

Organized by the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector (NCNP), the event gathered senior officials, researchers and regulators to examine how improved technology and international coordination can enhance data reliability across the global sector.

Ziyad Alsaigh, Executive Vice President for Socioeconomic Development at Takamol Holding, said the non-profit sector is entering a pivotal phase in which digital tools can reshape collaboration and audit processes. He called for unified systems that simplify verification, expand access for smaller organizations and allow non-profits to present their work in a more transparent and competitive way.

Speaking in a session titled Building Trust, Alsaigh argued that credibility requires more than procedural compliance.

"Trust is not built by simply complying with standards," he said. "It is built by demonstrating real impact through clear, traceable and verifiable data."

Dr. Burkhard Wilke, Executive and Scientific Director of the German Central Institute for Social Issues, said international transparency standards are increasingly urgent amid growing misinformation and the rapid spread of unverified content online.

He cautioned that oversight mechanisms must remain proportionate, aiming to guarantee reliable public data without imposing disproportionate burdens on smaller non-profits.

"Transparency is a treasure that only reveals its true value in critical moments," Wilke said, adding that preparedness with clear standards and strong measurement systems is essential.

Wilke said his institute develops standards through a participatory process involving umbrella groups, academics and government agencies to produce frameworks that are "meaningful rather than merely procedural."

David Holdsworth, CEO of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, described transparency as a cost-effective mechanism that can elevate smaller non-profits in international arenas.

He said charity registers give the public free access to verified data, offering what he called a "free shop window" that strengthens organizational credibility and reach.

Holdsworth stressed the need for trusted information sources capable of countering rumors in the digital era, while ensuring disclosure requirements do not outweigh the regulatory benefits.

He said the commission consults widely with the sector before adopting new rules and coordinates with regulators in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and the US to align oversight approaches.

The adoption of international accounting standards for charities, he said, represents a significant step toward unified global benchmarks.

Discussions at the forum reflected growing international momentum for governance reforms, digital integration and harmonized standards intended to reinforce trust between non-profit organizations and the communities they serve.