Istanbul to host Take Off startup summit in December

The Take Off startup summit will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 10-11, bringing together entrepreneurs from all around the world to showcase their offerings, the event director told Anadolu.

Irem Bayraktar Aksakal said that the Take Off is a platform for establishing and maintaining continuing strategic partnerships.

"This year, over 250 investors and fund managers from 40 countries will be attending the event, alongside more than 500 tech entrepreneurs," she said. "Entrepreneurs from countries like Spain, Bangladesh, North Macedonia, and Uzbekistan will bring their best to Take Off under their respective country pavilions—we're also seeing a significant rise in country preparation every year."

Aksakal noted that the summit lays the groundwork for international partnerships, as entrepreneurs rely on mechanisms to grow their startups through acceleration programs and venture capital investment funds.

She mentioned that the event will bring together innovation and technology, where visitors can "instantly discover and experience many new technologies."

The main stage of the summit will feature speakers on a wide range of topics, ranging from generative artificial intelligence (AI) to fintech and more.

"Everyone who comes to the summit will be able to have potential collaboration opportunities, as well as knowledge and experience," she added.





