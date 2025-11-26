Turkish defence firms sign $6.5 bln contracts to reinforce 'Steel Dome' defence system

Turkish defence companies signed $6.5 billion worth of contracts to reinforce and develop Türkiye's integrated, multi-layered 'Steel Dome' air defence system, the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) said on Wednesday.

NATO member Türkiye, which in recent years has significantly ramped up its defence industry production and reduced dependence on external suppliers, first announced plans to build its Steel Dome in July 2024.

The project is comprised of 47 components, including radars, missiles, electro-optical sensors, command and control centers, and air defense elements with different ranges.





Türkiye has also become a leading manufacturer and exporter of armed drones, with these being used in conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh, and across Africa.

In a statement, SSB Chairman Haluk Gorgun said the contracts included combat systems and their advanced versions, which would be developed by Roketsan, adding that the 'Steel Dome' would be made of fully domestic systems.

Gorgun said the contracts would help increase Türkiye's deterrence, while also contributing to efforts to increase the range and scope of its combat systems.





The chairmen of defence firms Aselsan and Roketsan said the contracts were of "strategic importance", and added they included space and air defence systems, anti-tank systems, and other strategic systems.

Türkiye has long said it is working to build up its defences, including long-range missiles, although officials and analysts say the Steel Dome project is years away.

Gorgun said Türkiye was now among the top exporting countries in the world in the defence industry.



