Industrial production down in eurozone, EU in September

The industrial production index went down by 0.1% in both the euro area and the EU, the 27-member bloc's statistical authority Eurostat said on Wednesday.

The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria and Finland (both minus 0.7%), along with the Greek Cypriot Administration, Hungary, and Poland (each minus 0.5%).

The highest increases were observed in Romania (1.2%), Estonia (0.7%), and Lithuania (0.4%).

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased by 0.2% in the eurozone and 0.1% in the EU.

The highest annual increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (9.1%), Romania (6.9%), and Sweden (4.9%).

The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (minus 4.4%), Portugal (minus 3.7%), and Ireland (minus 2.8%).