Türkiye, Qatar strengthening defense industry cooperation with new deals

Türkiye and Qatar inked new deals on Wednesday, including two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on defense, paving the way for new collaborations in the defense industry.

The new deals were signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Qatar, with the participation of Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, and defense firm Barzan Holding officials, according to Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Görgün.

The first deal with Barzan Holding, which is affiliated with Qatar's Defense Ministry, outlines long-term strategic cooperation in areas such as R&D, joint production, technology transfer, and system integration.

"This collaboration paves the way for deeper integration of Türkiye's high-tech defense solutions with partner and allied nations," Görgün wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The second deal aims to foster strategic alignment in areas such as technology transfer, system integration, production, and capability development.

"This step reinforces the depth of our regional defense partnerships and our contribution to global security frameworks," Görgün said.