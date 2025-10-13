ECONOMICS NOBEL TO WRAP UP THIS YEARS PRIZE ANNOUNCEMENTS

The final Nobel prize of the year will be announced on Monday, when the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences names the 2025 laureate in economic sciences.



The announcement in Stockholm is expected around 11:45 am (0945 GMT).



Last year's prize went to economists Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A Robinson, all based in the United States, for their research on global inequalities in wealth and prosperity.



The economics prize concludes this year's series of Nobel announcements. The winners in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace were revealed last week.



All Nobel prizes will be formally handed out at a ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite and founder of the awards.



Each prize this year carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.1 million).



Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the award in economic sciences was not established in Nobel's will. It has been funded and presented by Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, since 1969.

