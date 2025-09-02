Putin urges Pakistani premier to take measures to overcome drop in bilateral trade

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that trade turnover between the two countries had decreased, urging for analysis and action to remedy the situation.

Speaking at a meeting in Beijing, Putin also extended condolences over Pakistan's floods, expressing hope that the nation would successfully navigate through its present challenges.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the entire Pakistani people amidst these severe calamities," he stated.

Putin additionally stressed the value that Russia placed on its relationship with Pakistan and issued an invitation for an official visit.

Sharif responded by noting that both countries were exerting considerable effort toward bolstering bilateral relations, particularly in the trade and commerce sectors.

"Last year's bilateral trade experienced a marked surge due to increased oil imports from Russia," he said.

Sharif also praised Putin's personal contribution to the development of the bilateral ties, saying he would be happy to come.

"It has been several years since my last visit to Russia, and I am keen to return to Moscow to reminisce about my formative years," he said.

The Pakistani prime minister also said his nation understands and supports good relations between Russia and India.

"I must say that we respectfully appreciate your relationship with India, it's perfectly fine, but we'd also like to establish strong connections with you. They would complement each other in the interests of prosperity and well-being throughout the region," he said.

Sharif also underlined the significance of the trade corridor connecting Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, noting that this initiative would boost regional connectivity and prosperity, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

In recent years, Moscow and Islamabad have engaged in strengthening bilateral ties.

In July, the two sides signed an agreement to revive and expand the Pakistan Steel Mills, which was built 52 years ago in the southern port city of Karachi with Russia's support.







