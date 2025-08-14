Türkiye’s low-cost airline AJet to begin flights from Ankara to Madrid, Barcelona

Türkiye's low-cost airline AJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, will begin flying to two Spanish cities, Ankara-Madrid and Ankara-Barcelona, on October 23 and 24, the airline announced on Thursday.

Flights to Barcelona will be available four days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and to Madrid three days a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, according to an airline statement.

Tickets for one-way flights from Ankara to both cities go on sale on Thursday, with prices starting at $109, while tickets from Spain to Ankara cost at least €99 ($115).

AJet, which operates flights from Ankara to 29 destinations in 22 countries, has become the first airline to launch direct flights from Ankara to Barcelona and Madrid, two cities renowned for their rich cultural heritage and football teams.

"As the airline that flies to more domestic and international destinations from Ankara, we are launching two new routes," AJet CEO Kerem Sarp wrote on the US social media company LinkedIn.

"With our extensive network stretching from Europe to the Caucasus, North Africa to the Middle East, we connect Ankara to the world. With our constantly renewed and growing fleet, we continue to work to fly to more countries from Ankara," Sarp added.