Türkiye sees current account deficit of $2B in June

Türkiye's current account balance posted a deficit of $2 billion in June, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Tuesday.

The current account excluding gold and energy indicated a net surplus of $2.6 billion, while goods recorded a deficit of $6.5 billion, the bank noted.

The 12-month rolling deficit was $18.9 billion in June, while the goods deficit was recorded at $63.3 billion.

In the same period, services recorded a net surplus of $62.1 billion, while the primary and secondary income realized a net deficit of $17.6 billion and $0.1 billion, respectively.

Net inflows from the services recorded some $6 billion in June, with net revenues from transportation and travel services reaching $1.88 billion and $5 billion, respectively.