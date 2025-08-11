Türkiye’s industrial production climbs 8.3% in June

Türkiye's industrial production expanded 8.3% year-on-year in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Monday.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, 10 posted annual rises, while two declined.

The high technology index soared 88.2%, capital goods climbed 20%, and manufacturing rose 9.5% compared to June last year.

However, the durable consumer goods index lost 1.4% yearly, and the electricity, gas, and steam index dropped 1.1%.

On a monthly basis, overall industrial production expanded 0.7% in June.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, six posted monthly rises, while the other six declined.

Among monthly figures, high technology production surged 38.1%, capital goods rose 4.8%, and the electricity, gas, steam index gained 1.9%.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 5% on a monthly basis, durable consumer goods fell 4.4% and medium-high technology was down 3.5% in June.