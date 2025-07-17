UK unemployment rises to 4.7% in May, highest in 4 years

British unemployment was at 4.7% in May, up from 4.6% the previous months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

The figure marked the highest rate since May 2021 and exceeded the market forecast of 4.6% for the month.

There were around 1.67 million unemployed people-age 16 and older-in the UK, the office said.

The unemployment rate was above estimates of a year ago, and up in the latest quarter, ONS noted.

The country's employment rate was at 75.2%, and the number of employed persons was at 34.13 million as of May.

The economic inactivity rate in the country was at 21%.

The ONS also said employees' average earnings rose 5% in the country, slightly above estimates of 4.9%.

Average weekly earnings in May were estimated at £677 ($907.3).