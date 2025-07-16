Eurozone posts foreign trade surplus of $18.8B in May

The euro area posted a foreign trade surplus of €16.2 billion ($18.8 billion) in May, up €12.7 billion year-on-year, Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

The EU foreign trade balance also saw a surplus of €13.1 billion in May, Eurostat said.

Euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world in May totaled €242.6 billion, up 0.9% year-on-year, while imports stood at €226.5 billion, down 0.6%.

This January to May, the euro area saw a surplus of €86.5 billion, compared with €81.4 billion in January-May 2024.

Euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €1.25 trillion, gaining 4.6% compared with January-May 2024, while imports rose to €1.16 trillion, up 4.5%.

Intra-euro area trade rose to €1.1 trillion in January-May.