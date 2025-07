The European Union prefers a negotiated solution on trade with the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday, adding that the bloc would extend its suspension of countermeasures to U.S. tariffs till early August.

"The (anti-coercion) instrument is created for extraordinary situations, we are not there yet," she added, a reference to a tool that allows the EU to go beyond traditional tariffs on goods and impose restrictions on trade in services too.