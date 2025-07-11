Bitcoin keeps soaring to new record highs, surpassing $118,000

Bitcoin continued its rally early Friday, hitting a record $118,239 as of around 0610GMT.

The cryptocurrency has rallied for two days, surpassing levels of $113,000 and $115,000 in less than 24 hours.

After hitting another all-time high, the price of Bitcoin is around at $117,820 as of 0700GMT, rising 5.8%.

According to data from analysis firm Coinmarketcap, the value of the global cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, rose approximately 5.92% over 24 hours, reaching $3.67 trillion.

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is up almost 26% since the start of this year.

The price of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, gained around 7% in value, rising to $2,993.