Trump says U.S. interest rate is at least 3 points too high

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on the Federal Reserve to lower the federal benchmark interest rate by at least 3 percentage points, renewing his call for the U.S. central bank to lower rates to help reduce the cost to service the nation's debt.

"Our Fed Rate is AT LEAST 3 Points too high. "Too Late" is costing the U.S. 360 Billion Dollars a Point, PER YEAR, in refinancing costs. No Inflation, COMPANIES POURING INTO AMERICA. "The hottest Country in the World!" LOWER THE RATE!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.







