 Contact Us
News Economy Trump says U.S. interest rate is at least 3 points too high

Trump says U.S. interest rate is at least 3 points too high

"Our Fed Rate is AT LEAST 3 Points too high. “Too Late” is costing the U.S. 360 Billion Dollars a Point, PER YEAR, in refinancing costs. No Inflation, COMPANIES POURING INTO AMERICA. “The hottest Country in the World!” LOWER THE RATE!!!" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Reuters ECONOMY
Published July 09,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS U.S. INTEREST RATE IS AT LEAST 3 POINTS TOO HIGH

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on the Federal Reserve to lower the federal benchmark interest rate by at least 3 percentage points, renewing his call for the U.S. central bank to lower rates to help reduce the cost to service the nation's debt.

"Our Fed Rate is AT LEAST 3 Points too high. "Too Late" is costing the U.S. 360 Billion Dollars a Point, PER YEAR, in refinancing costs. No Inflation, COMPANIES POURING INTO AMERICA. "The hottest Country in the World!" LOWER THE RATE!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.