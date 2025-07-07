SABIHA GOKCEN NAMED EUROPES FASTEST-GROWING AIRPORT IN MAY

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (ISG) International Airport was named Europe's fastest-growing airport in May, the airport authority HEAS announced on Monday.

It said ISG served approximately 3.95 million passengers in May, recording a 14.9% increase compared to the same month last year, and maintained its strong position among European airports.

According to the European Airports Council (ACI) May 2025 Traffic Report, ISG was the fastest-growing airport in Europe among major airports.

In terms of passenger numbers, the airport ranks ninth among European airports since the beginning of the year.

ISG, which stands out for its ease of transportation and proximity to central locations, connects Istanbul and its surroundings to a total of 148 destinations in 53 countries, including 39 domestic and 109 international routes.

According to data from HEAS, the authority of Sabiha Gokcen Airport and a subsidiary of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries, passenger traffic in May reached around 3.95 million, with 1.77 million domestic passengers and 2.17 million international passengers.