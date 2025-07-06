Israeli army claims intercepting missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed that it intercepted a missile launched early Sunday from Yemen following air raid sirens that sounded in multiple areas across the country.

According to an army statement, the interception took place at dawn Sunday, but it did not specify which areas were targeted or whether any damage occurred.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the Israeli claims.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since the Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 57,300 people have been killed in the Israeli onslaught.