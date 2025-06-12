Boeing shares fall after plane crash in India

The company's stock, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, lost nearly 8% in pre-market trading after an Air India aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, the capital of India's Gujarat state.

According to Indian media, the passenger aircraft was en route from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Reports on the number of people aboard the Air India Flight 171 vary, but India Today claimed there were 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement regarding the number of passengers or the cause of the crash. The aircraft involved was reported to be a "Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner."