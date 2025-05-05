TÜRKIYES INFLATION EASES TO 37.86%, LOWEST IN 40 MONTHS

News Economy Türkiye's inflation eases to 37.86%, lowest in 40 months

Figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Monday revealed that Türkiye's consumer price inflation continued to decrease in April, reaching its lowest point in over three years.

Consumer price inflation softened to 37.86% in April from 38.1% in March. This was the lowest rate since December 2021, when prices had risen 36.08%. The rate was forecast to slow to 38%.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 36.09% from 37.12%.



Similarly, price growth in furnishings and household equipment moderated to 30.54% from 32.41%. Meanwhile, housing costs grew at an accelerated pace of 74.07%.



On a monthly basis, inflation rose slightly to 3.0% from 2.46% in the previous month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer prices climbed 22.5% in April from a year ago. However, this was weaker than March's 23.5% increase and also reached the lowest since October 2020.



Prices of mining and quarrying climbed 29.59%, and manufacturing reported a 22.65% rise.



Producer prices of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning grew 14.45% and advanced 58.14% for water supply.



Month-on-month, producer prices moved up 2.76% after rising 1.88% in the prior month.











