U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday the United States will likely revisit President Donald Trump's phase one trade deal with China and he was confident Beijing will want to reach a deal on tariffs.

"I am confident that the Chinese will want to reach a deal. And as I said, this is going to be a multi-step process. First, we need to de-escalate, and then over time, we will start focusing on a larger trade deal," Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business Network.