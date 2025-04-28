IBM announces it will invest $150B in US over next 5 years

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) logo is displayed, during the GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain March 1, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

IBM plans to invest $150 billion in the US over the next five years, the tech giant announced on Monday.

The company said in a statement that the investment would help stimulate the economy and also help IBM accelerate its global leadership role in computing.

The statement said that over the next five years, a $150 billion investment plan is expected to boost quantum computer production in the country.

IBM's investment decision could make it one of the country's largest technology employers.

The firm could also have the world's largest quantum computer system and begin designing quantum computers in the US.

Arvind Krishna, IBM's chairman, said: "Technology doesn't just build the future-it defines it. We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities."