If US wants to resolve tariff issue through talks, it should stop 'threatening and coercing': China

China said on Wednesday that if the US wants to resolve ongoing tariff tensions through negotiations, it must stop "threatening" and "coercing" Beijing.

"If the US truly wishes to resolve issues through negotiations, it should stop threatening and coercing and engage in talks with China based on equality, mutual respect, and reciprocity," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing, according to the Global Times.

Responding to a statement from US President Donald Trump, who said the 145% tariffs on Chinese goods are "very high" and will be "significantly reduced but it won't be zero," the spokesperson said: "Saying one thing while putting maximum pressure on China is not the right way to engage with China, nor will it work."

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly said the current situation amounts to a trade embargo.

He added that decoupling from China is not Washington's objective and said both countries could potentially reach a comprehensive agreement in two to three years.

Earlier this month, Trump announced a 90-day pause on his "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, excluding China.

Instead, his administration has escalated the trade conflict with Beijing, raising import duties on Chinese goods to as high as 145%.

The US president has threatened that the tariff on Chinese exports may go up to 245%.