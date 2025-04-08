Giant leap for oil discovery expected in Van, inspired by Gabar

Following the integration of oil reserves from Mount Gabar in Şırnak into the national economy, the first drilling operation has begun in Van. A 200-ton drilling rig has been set up in the Muradiye district of Van.

The "Domestic and National Energy" initiative in Türkiye is yielding results and continues to make significant progress. Initial breakthroughs within this initiative, aimed at bringing Türkiye's underground energy resources into economic production, began with positive news from the Gabar region in Şırnak.





While oil production continues in Gabar, a new significant step has now come from Van. Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has initiated groundbreaking oil drilling operations in Muradiye, Van. The installation of a massive 200-ton drilling rig in Beşparmak neighborhood marks the first strategic step towards uncovering the region's underground wealth.

Following years of geological surveys and seismic studies, Muradiye has been identified as an area with high energy potential, elevating its importance in Türkiye's journey toward energy independence. The rig was carefully installed following meticulous preparations.

The outcomes of ongoing intensive drilling activities conducted by TPAO teams are eagerly awaited by both local residents and the energy sector. If the reserves meet expectations, Van could take a critical step toward becoming one of Türkiye's key energy centers.





Highlighting the importance of these drilling operations initiated by TPAO in Muradiye for both Van and Türkiye, Türkmenoğlu said, "The 200-ton drilling rig established at the foot of a mountain at an altitude of 2,300 meters in Beşparmak neighborhood in Muradiye represents the beginning of increased energy potential for Van.

These operations will benefit not only Muradiye but the entire Van region, offering new employment opportunities, accelerating economic development, and contributing to sustainable regional growth.

We are committed to managing this process in collaboration with local administrations, carefully considering both environmental and social impacts. The oil discovery marks a significant milestone toward achieving our country's energy independence.





Türkiye continues its efforts to reduce its external dependence on energy supplies. Projects like this, utilizing domestic resources, will minimize foreign dependence and contribute positively to our economic stability."

Meanwhile, in the Mount Gabar region in Şırnak, daily oil production at the Şehit Esma Çevik and Şehit Aybüke Yalçın oil fields has increased to 82,000 barrels, with a target of reaching 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025.







