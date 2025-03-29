Türkiye sees record high in daily exports

Türkiye saw a record high in daily exports on Friday, the Turkish trade minister announced on Saturday.

Omer Bolat said on X that the second-highest daily export figure in the history of the Republic of Türkiye was realized in the export of goods.

The country's exports totaled $2.06 billion on Friday, Bolat said, adding: "The upward momentum in exports continues.

"In an environment of increasing international protectionism, our exports of goods and services continue to be the engine of our country's economy and economic growth," he said.

Türkiye's exports of goods and services, which the current governments have managed to increase 7.5 times in the last 22 years to a total of $377 billion, continue to contribute positively to the increase in production and employment, to the decrease in unemployment, and to the foreign trade and current account, Bolat added.