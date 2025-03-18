Siemens to cut some 6,000 jobs worldwide, including 2,850 in Germany

Siemens said on Tuesday it is cutting around 6,000 jobs worldwide, including 2,850 in Germany.



The bulk of the cuts are coming from the automation business, which is part of the Digital Industries division. The electric vehicle charging business is also affected.



Chief executive Roland Busch had announced job cuts in the low-to-mid four-digit range in autumn, and now there are concrete figures.



The company has been suffering from high inventory levels at customers and dealers, which has led to weak demand and poor capacity utilization.



Turnover in the automation business has recently fallen significantly. So far, however, Siemens is expecting an improvement in the current year.



Overall, the business at the conglomerate is solid. In the first quarter, it posted a profit of €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion)







