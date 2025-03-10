Turkish Airlines cancels flights to 9 German cities amid strikes

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced on Monday the cancellation of flights to and from nine German cities due to a 24-hour strike in the country.

"Due to the airport ground staff strike in Germany on March 10, our flights to Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Bremen and Munich have been canceled," the airline said.

Ground staff in 11 German airports went on strike after the ver.di trade union announced a coordinated 24-hour strike on Sunday.

The strikes have caused significant disruptions to air travel in the country.

Ver.di is demanding an 8% wage increase or a minimum monthly raise of €350 ($380) for its members, along with improved compensation for irregular working hours and three additional vacation days. Union officials say the action comes after employers failed to present an offer during the latest round of negotiations.

"We require better working conditions, more time off, and appropriate compensation for all public sector employees, including thousands of colleagues who keep air traffic running daily," ver.di said in a statement.

"After two rounds of negotiations without a reasonable offer from public employers, we must now resort to strike action."