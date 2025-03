President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Europeans for their continued support on Thursday as he joined leaders for summit talks in Brussels, saying it meant Ukraine was not "alone" in its fight to repel Russia's invasion.

"We are very thankful that we are not alone. And these are not just words," Zelensky said, standing alongside EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa. "It's very important you made a strong signal to the Ukrainian people."