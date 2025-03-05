Potential US tariffs on Europe 'will not go unanswered': French president

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday vowed that potential US tariffs on European products "will not go unanswered," as he warned of economic consequences and called for a coordinated European response.

His remarks followed Washington's recent move to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, a decision Macron called "incomprehensible" and economically damaging.

In a televised address, he warned that similar measures against Europe would face strong pushback.

Europe must prepare itself for the possibility of the US imposing tariffs on European goods, he said.

"While preparing a response with our European colleagues, we will continue, as I did 15 days ago, to do everything possible to convince the US President that this decision would harm us all," he said.

Macron also expressed concerns over shifting US policies, noting that Washington's reduced support for Ukraine and planned tariffs on European goods signal a challenging period ahead.

He insisted that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security. "The future of Europe must not be decided in Washington or Moscow," he said.

Last month, Trump vowed to implement 25% tariffs on its exports "very soon."









