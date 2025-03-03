TÜRKIYES INFLATION EASES FURTHER IN FEBRUARY, BELOW FORECASTS

Türkiye's inflation eases further in February, below forecasts

Türkiye's annual inflation rate eased for the ninth consecutive month, reaching 39.05% in February—the lowest level since July 2023—according to official data released on Monday.

Headline inflation decreased from 42.12% in January, falling below market expectations, TurkStat said. Economists polled by Anadolu last week had projected inflation to be at 40%.

The cost of energy rose by 43.92% year-on-year in February, slightly accelerating from January's 43.05%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased at their slowest pace since November 2021, rising 35.11%, down from 41.76% in January.

Annual core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as energy and food, meanwhile, fell to a 37-month low of 40.21%.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.27%, compared to 5.03% in January.

Core CPI increased 1.80% month-on-month, significantly lower than the 5.59% hike recorded in January.





